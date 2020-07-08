A friend of mine - Joe M. Turner of Atlanta, Georgia - penned the following comments on the nature of statues and memorials that offers an enlightened view that seems particularly applicable in this time of national conflict over these self-same objects. Here are Joe’s words:
“There has never been a statue or memorial honoring man or God which was fully free of the stain of misdeeds by the subject or by the subject's supporters. From the oldest Mesopotamian images, to Egypt and Greece and Rome, to European powers, to Asian empires, to the Founders, to the Vietnam Memorial, to the MLK statue itself. Every single statue ultimately enshrines failure and indignity. Every single one. Every name ever carved in stone or cast in metal has some connection to the corrupt failures of human nature. If the monuments or their subjects were gods they would be woefully inadequate ones.
But our monuments are not meant to be idols or objects of worship. These pieces of art also represent the honor and virtue that still somehow exist in fallen people. Somewhere among their many shortcomings, people did things that are worthy of commemoration.
To put them up is not about venerating their misdeeds. Likewise, to tear them down is not erasing their wrongdoing. It is not even providing context to separate their virtue from their vice.
In my view, the vandalism and destruction are mainly about eliminating reminders -- unwelcomed by many -- that virtue exists and that it is not distributed evenly. Some unvirtuous people do virtuous things. Only some. Some rich, some poor, some old, some young, some empowered, some oppressed... but only some. Not all.
Virtue and righteousness cannot be redistributed. (It can be imputed, though!)
Thank God that we are more than our ugliest flaws. We all want to be judged and remembered for our best qualities, not our worst choices. Please help us to see the virtue beyond the flaws of others, and to rejoice in what is good, even in bad people.
Like me.”
Thank you, Joe, for these thoughts.
WILLIAM A. WELLS
LEXINGTON
