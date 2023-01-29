Letter: 'No such thing as a free lunch' more than a cliche

Just a few years ago, Radford Daily Bread was a place where people could come for a free meal and sit and talk to friends. That was before COVID-19. Now we deliver Meals on Wheels and hand out meals at the door. Lots of meals. The economy and continuing health concerns keep us from doing what we did in the past.

What has also changed is our supply chain. We used to get already prepared meals from the two universities in the area. They still send us food, but they have their budget constraints nowadays. We greatly appreciate what they are able to send. We have a few other great contributors; however, we have to buy a lot of supplies that we didn't use to have to.

We have some great volunteers and some donors have really stepped up. In a story I read recently there was a line that said that doing good is a gift that doesn't necessarily cost anything. However, that is not the case at Daily Bread here in Radford.

Francis Mathews, Radford