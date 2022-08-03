 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: No surprise at Youngkin's national focus

Response to the Letter to the Editor "Youngkin should focus on job he has, not job he wants" [July 24]: So Stuart Boblett is disappointed by how Youngkin is governing Virginia. The governor is focusing on himself just like 90% of the other GOP members. Youngkin is goal-oriented for Youngkin.

Looks like you got hoodwinked again by another Republican. Democrat "rule"? No, Republicans try to rule. Democrats govern. Big difference.

Our country has huge problems from four years of an unfit Republican rule.

Lock him up. 

Anne Poindexter, Roanoke 

