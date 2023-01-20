Letter: No time like the present to expand renewable energy

To avoid the worst effects of rapid climate change, the transition from fossil fuels to renewables is our most effective action.

Wind produces the most power nationally and globally, but solar is making encouraging gains. The International Energy Agency tells us solar is now the “cheapest electricity in history.” Capacity in the U.S. has topped 100 gigawatts, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.

According to Aaron Berryhill, solar program manager at Virginia Energy, at the end of 2015 Virginia had no active utility-scale solar installations and about 3,000 distributed sites. By the end of 2021, there were 51 active utility-scale solar facilities of five megawatts or more, with a total capacity of 2,657 MW and approximately 26,000 distributed solar installations with a total capacity of 248 MW. For scale, the Veterans Administration array in Salem visible from Peters Creek Road has a capacity of only 1.6 MW.

Virginia’s solar electricity more than doubled from 2020 to 2021. At this time, the utility-scale sites are east of us, though there are impressive proposals gaining traction here in Appalachia. Opposition must be met with strong support.

As seen above, large, utility-scale renewable development is the key component in addressing rapid climate change. Yes, small-scale, distributed projects are important, usually offering economic benefits, but addressing the threat of rapid climate change within the shrinking time window demands large, utility-scale developments, and lots of them, soon.

Virginia still has no wind farms, while West Virginia has seven, with number eight in the oven, suggesting abundant wind in our mountains. We need our first wind farm, and Rocky Forge Wind seems close to construction in Botetourt County.

Some who oppose turbines on our mountains claim we don’t need them, given off-shore plans that promise dozens of gigawatts. Well, our largest cities tend to be near the shore, as well as our greatest population density, so the off-shore power will be consumed before it gets many miles inland.

I resolve to increase my support of renewable energy and more carefully manage my carbon footprint. Please join me.

Dan Crawford, Roanoke