Letter: No 'upside' to so-called skill games

As a 30-year owner/operator/manager of gaming equipment in the state of Virginia, I read Marty Williams' op-ed letter (Jan. 11, "Return of unregulated gambling machines hurts Virginia") with a great deal of interest. His article was thoughtful and accurate in portraying the "gray area" games (i.e. poker machines) that are going to be semi-legal again as a scourge to our fellow Virginians. He mentions that the income from these games in convenience stores and bars will go unreported and unregulated.

Make no mistake, the profits from these machines is enormous. Thirty years ago, when I was a board member of the Virginia Amusement and Music Operators Association, we attempted, numerous times, to convince our state legislators to legalize these games for one reason: money.

Back when we operated similar machines, we sometimes had to count the coin drop daily. Besides the lack of oversight and the negative effect on legalized charitable gaming, the most heinous consequence of these machines is their attraction to those who can least afford to gamble — the lower income citizens of our communities.

It is no secret in this industry that you will make the most money placing these machines in locations in the poorest neighborhoods.

Judge Lerner's decision is one of the worst cases of misinformed judicial decision making I have witnessed in a long time. These games ARE NOT games of skill.

Prior to my selling the business, my family had owned and operated coin-operated amusement games since the 1960s. There was never any type of game that generated the same income as these "gray area" machines — not even "Ms. Pac Man." The games are attractive and entertaining but to those who are fooled by the slim chance of a large payout, reckless and sometimes uncontrolled spending can quickly make a difficult financial situation much worse.

In my opinion, there is no "upside" to our society by the addition of these machines to the public offerings of our stores and restaurants. They only serve to line the pockets of a select few at the expense of too many.

Lee Coleman, Roanoke