Letter: No winners or losers
Regarding the editorial, "Why Confederates should not be honored" (Aug. 9):

When Ulysses S. Grant offered terms to Robert E. Lee at Appomattox, he allowed the soldiers to take their horses and go home. For the most part Confederate leaders were not prosecuted either. President Abraham Lincoln before his death concurred with Grant's provisions.

The argument went as follows: We need to heal the nation and reintegrate these people back into society and the fabric of our country. Prosecution would serve no purpose. The Confederates are/were Americans too and felt they were fighting for the right cause.

In the decades after the Civil War, remembrances always included both Union and Confederate veterans. Is the push to remove Confederate monuments less open minded than they?

Certainly many, if not most, of those monuments celebrate Jim Crow, the Confederacy and racism.

What better way to repudiate them than instead of removing them, to rededicate them to educate people about the evils of slavery?

As for the monuments honoring the soldiers, let them be. They fought for their states as much as slavery and believed they were right. They are part of our nation's history.

There are no winners or losers in such conflicts. It is what forged us into a unified nation.

The thing is if we go removing every bit of art or every monument that offends our sensibilities, soon we won't have anything left to pass on.

Stratton St.Clair, Roanoke

 

