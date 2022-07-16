Letter: No wonder Supreme Court is losing respect

Doesn't Clarence Thomas realize that after he gets gay marriage and contraceptives banned, this same minority of so-called "Christian" evangelicals — like his wife and their illegal right-wing militias, NRA and the cowardly Republican senators — are going to want to ban interracial marriage and continue to obstruct people that look like him from voting? They will ban voting of all but white male landowners because they are following the original Constitution.

On another note, the Constitution says nothing about being able to arm yourself privately with an AR-15. They were talking about one-shot muskets. What an idiot!

Prosecute the justices that lied to the country to get on the court and then you might get some respect back for the highest court in the land.

Justice Thomas was quoted as saying something to the effect that "the court will not be 'bullied' into voting to please the people." But isn't it bullying by the Supreme Court when you are giving in to a 20% minority when an 80% majority of people support freedom to choose the person you love and the right of an abortion?

That's men and women of all colors who support access to safe abortions! Not just the white male supremacists that want to see democracy ended.

Justice Thomas needs to resign for many reasons, none as important as lying about his relationship with Anita Hill for starters, being in line and afflicted by his wife's politics, along with Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh for lying to the American people under oath that Roe v. Wade was an established precedent not to be overturned.

Doug Chancey, Blacksburg