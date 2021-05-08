Letter: Norfolk Southern still rules Roanoke train tracks

Regarding the obstacle to passenger rail editorial in The Roanoke Times Sunday, April 11, could the exact reason for delaying the completion of passenger rail from Bristol, Virginia to Richmond and Washington, D.C. be because Norfolk Southern still owns the rights to those train tracks?
Obviously Norfolk Southern for the most part no longer has offices in downtown Roanoke.
However, trains still run daily on the train tracks in Roanoke and impede traffic flow from downtown Roanoke to the suburbs.
Apparently Norfolk Southern still rules the train tracks in Roanoke.
Tina Hendrick, Roanoke