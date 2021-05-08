 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Norfolk Southern still rules Roanoke train tracks
0 comments

Letter: Norfolk Southern still rules Roanoke train tracks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the obstacle to passenger rail editorial in The Roanoke Times Sunday, April 11, could the exact reason for delaying the completion of passenger rail from Bristol, Virginia to Richmond and Washington, D.C. be because Norfolk Southern still owns the rights to those train tracks?

Obviously Norfolk Southern for the most part no longer has offices in downtown Roanoke.

However, trains still run daily on the train tracks in Roanoke and impede traffic flow from downtown Roanoke to the suburbs.

Apparently Norfolk Southern still rules the train tracks in Roanoke.

Tina Hendrick, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Two things

I would like to write about two things quickly. California added four lanes of traffic on the I-5 from south Orange County up to the LA county…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert