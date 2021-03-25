Letter: Norquist pledge keeps Republicans from supporting Democratic proposal

Recent editorials (Feb. 24 and Mar 6) and commentaries (Paul Goldman, Feb. 25, and Benson Redman, Feb. 26) have taken Democrats in the Virginia legislature to task for failing to pass the recent school-funding bills offered by Republicans.

Everybody knows the schools in rural southwestern Virginia are suffering terribly. As David Horn (commentary, March 1) reminded us, Republicans had many years to tackle the problem of underfunded public schools. They failed because revenue is a dirty word in their language. An unfunded bill like Del. Israel O’Quinn’s HB1274 is just a ticket to the old fiscal shell game. Sen. Bill Stanley‘s bill (SJ275) was not only unfunded but vague too. Neither he nor anyone else knows what “equal educational opportunities” will really mean in practice, nor can he explain how the General Assembly would compel local units to pay what the General Assembly considers a rightful share. Sen. Stanley may have meant well, but SJ275 is bad legislation that earned its demise.