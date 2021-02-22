 Skip to main content
Letter: Northam administration more interested in saving criminals
Letter: Northam administration more interested in saving criminals

The Northam administration's Covid-19 vaccination priorities are cruelly exposing Virginia's most vulnerable citizens, those age 65 and over, to an early death. Look at the science. The CDC reports that those age 65 and over are eight to 10 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than any other age group. The Governor's plan fails to adequately prioritize this most vulnerable age group.

You can see the proof in the VA DHS statistics for Feb. 7. Of the 1.52 million doses Virginia has received, and only 1.07 million doses administered, only 35% have been administered to those 65 and older. Our Governor and the Virginia legislature are more interested in saving heinous criminals from the death penalty than saving VA seniors from an early death from Covid-19.

William McGill, Moneta

 

