Letter: Northam should find ways to boost the recycling rate

Boost Virginia’s recycling rate

In March, Gov. Ralph Northam signed Executive Order 77, requiring state agencies to cease the buying, selling, and distributing of plastic goods — including plastic cutlery, food service containers and water bottles.

Now, Virginia Tech is following suit by incrementally eliminating plastic products.

Sure, we can live without plastic straws and forks, but plastic water bottles are the most recyclable product on the market. And they’re essential.

Since January, more than 77,000 Virginia residents have experienced a boil water advisory in their area. In one instance, the advisory lasted nearly a week and required several bottled water distribution sites for residents to use for drinking and sanitation.

As we head into the summer months, hurricanes threaten to leave entire communities without access to clean, safe drinking water. If this happens, bottled water will be critical to keep people hydrated and healthy.

When discarded properly, single-use plastic water bottles are given new life. Recycling bottles are in high demand and used to create a host of new products.