Perhaps it is a feeling of security, like visiting your grandmother’s and every knickknack is exactly where it was 20 years ago. That’s how Roanoke used to be. Just a little city in the mountains, but a place with very little pretension. Folks lived harmoniously except when Jefferson played William Fleming at Victory Stadium.

There were only a couple places that sold pizzas: Davis Pizza and Roma Restaurant. I never had a restaurant pizza until I went to Richmond. Pizza was something that came in a box, with a canister of parmesan cheese. There were no Mexican restaurants and only one Chinese. Roanokers went to Kenney’s, Lendy’s, S&W Cafeteria, and if they wanted something fancy, Archie’s Lobster House.

There were four theaters: the Grandin, the Jefferson, the American and the Lee, but we had drive-ins like the Shenandoah, Dixie, Lee-Hi, Trail, Star City and North Eleven. My favorite was when Shenandoah showed all-night monster movies and if you stayed you got a free pass.

Yeah, Roanoke used to be wonderful. It had a real sense of itself, a genuine identity. The biggest attraction was Lakeside, then the children’s zoo with the little train, the goats and the prairie dogs. Wasena Park was fun. We used to have our church picnic there.

We had three television stations, four if you were fortunate enough to get ABC. There was only AM radio: WROV for rock, WSLS if you wanted country, WDBJ for easy listening and WTOY if you needed a little soul.

I remember when everything except Garland’s and People’s Drug closed on Sunday, back before Datsuns and Isuzus, when folks drove Oldsmobiles and Pontiacs, when nobody played soccer and no one ever heard of lacrosse. Before the internet and Xbox, when children rode bikes and boys played rough and tumble.

Now, Plymouths and Mercurys are no more. Lakeside is gone along with the American Theater. There are no drive-ins, no S&W, Kenney’s and no more Victory Stadium. Garland’s Drug is just a memory.

Change is often touted as being a good thing. So is multiculturalism. But it’s not all good. There was a time when being a Roanoker really meant something. If not for everybody, at least it did for us.

James William Gardner, Roanoke