Letter: Not acting honorable
Letter: Not acting honorable

I sent the following message to Rep. Ben Cline, but it is a message I would like to send to all of Congress:

The formal way of addressing someone of your office is "The Honorable....." but honorable does not apply right now. By blocking the orderly transition to a new administration, you are dishonoring the process and the office. A new administration has been legally elected. If you truly cared about your constituents and your country, you would accept the results and work together.

I am so very disappointed that our representatives are acting like spoiled children. I think we deserve better. I truly hope this is not the best you and your colleagues have to offer. Put aside blind loyalty and move forward to a future where people who disagree can find common ground.

Carla Selvey, Roanoke

 

