Letter: Not acting honorable

Let me start by saying that I am old enough that I call myself a dinosaur. When I took government class, we were proudly taught about the American two-party system. Now I ask: What’s so good about only two choices? If you’re shopping for a new car, who wants their choices limited to only two brands or only two dealers? If you’re painting your home, who wants only two choices?

Yet currently we only have two choices politically. As a country, aren’t we more diverse than only two choices? It seems to me that most Americans are closer to the middle of the road than the extremes of both parties. It seems to me that we would be well served to have a third and maybe even a fourth party!

The problem that I see is that so many people feel that they are throwing away their vote by not voting for a Democrat or a Republican. However, consider what it would mean if neither the Democrats or Republicans could achieve a clear majority in either the House of Representatives or the Senate because there were enough third/fourth party members to prevent that. Suddenly the major parties would have to offer compromises to pass legislation rather than the blaming and name calling that they all do now.