Letter: Not buying Robertson's excuses

I find the explanation given in court papers by ex-Rocky Mount policeman T.J. Robertson about his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — that his actions were due to "stress and alcohol abuse" — to be disingenuous.

That he entered the Capitol to find his colleague, Jacob Fracker, is hardly believable. Evidence clearly reveals Robertson's true motives, as posted on social media, that he would willingly join "an open armed rebellion." And after the event of the insurrection, he further states, "CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government ..."

Robertson and many others were duped into believing the words of our rogue past president that the election had been "stolen." It is a sad day when our countrymen cannot detect false claims made by a charismatic but inept man who was elected as our president, a man elected not by the people's vote, but by the Electoral College's vote. I have lost faith in the Electoral College.

M.L. Collier, Blacksburg