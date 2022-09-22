Letter: Not just a warning, but a reality check

Rich Nolan’s Sept. 12 opinion, “Europe’s energy crisis offers the world a bleak warning,” is half right. We are headed for more price inflation due to the energy crisis in Europe, which is due to the dramatic reduction of Russian gas supplies. However, his solution (burning more coal) is a short-term fix that ignores the inevitable.

Europe and the entire world will need to learn how to live without affordable fossil fuels. Even if one ignores the climate crisis, our dependence on fossil fuels will end because the supply is limited. Nature doesn’t make natural gas, oil or coal anymore.

It's also true that solar and wind power will not supply the quantity of energy necessary to continue the extravagant, wasteful lifestyles that we in the “developed” world have enjoyed. There are no magic energy beans. We and the Europeans must learn to live with less. There’s no choice.

Bob Egbert, Roanoke