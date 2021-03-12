Letter: Not my fault I got sick

In the middle of November, as a nurse I contracted COVID from my patient and as a result signed up for unemployment benefits and haven’t received a penny! I became very sick, contracting pneumonia in both lungs and became dehydrated and ended up spending one day in the hospital.

My husband who has a liver transplant who it would be dangerous to get COVID - my kids went in together and paid for him a motel room to stay in for 12 nights so that he wouldn’t catch it from me. My husband had scheduled surgery in January and the unemployment office wouldn’t tell us anything. My sister and Sunday school class helped us out and our church paid a couple bills.

I went to the unemployment office yesterday, and they said COVID forced them to close and I could email them for a phone call appointment for probably sometime in March. I have gone back to work but I need my unemployment benefits - it wasn’t my fault I got sick!

Mitsi Studebaker, Roanoke