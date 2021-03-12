 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Not my fault I got sick
0 comments

Letter: Not my fault I got sick

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the middle of November, as a nurse I contracted COVID from my patient and as a result signed up for unemployment benefits and haven’t received a penny! I became very sick, contracting pneumonia in both lungs and became dehydrated and ended up spending one day in the hospital.

My husband who has a liver transplant who it would be dangerous to get COVID - my kids went in together and paid for him a motel room to stay in for 12 nights so that he wouldn’t catch it from me. My husband had scheduled surgery in January and the unemployment office wouldn’t tell us anything. My sister and Sunday school class helped us out and our church paid a couple bills.

I went to the unemployment office yesterday, and they said COVID forced them to close and I could email them for a phone call appointment for probably sometime in March. I have gone back to work but I need my unemployment benefits - it wasn’t my fault I got sick!

Mitsi Studebaker, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Time to boycott

Most Americans are sick and tired of the "Chinese Virus," the lockdowns, the shutdowns - not to mention the masks and the 6 feet rule. It is t…

Letters

Letter: What is an emergency?

If you’re driving and see a person crossing the road far ahead of you, it’s a situation where you need to slow down, but not one where emergen…

Letters

Letter: Comcast vs. ACC Network

It appears the finance guys at the ACC Network and Comcast are in a standoff. Below is what I found on the net that summarizes where this stan…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert