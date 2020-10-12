Letter: Not my President

Donald Trump is not my President! He is crooked and corrupt both in his personal dealings and in government dealings. He and his enabling cronies are an outrage and threaten our country. I never thought I would see this happen in America.
At first I said “anyone but Trump” for President, but I sadly realize all the Republicans have been enablers of Trump’s atrocious behavior. I can no longer support them either.
ANNIE WATERS
ROANOKE
