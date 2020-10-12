 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Not my President
0 comments

Letter: Not my President

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump is not my President! He is crooked and corrupt both in his personal dealings and in government dealings. He and his enabling cronies are an outrage and threaten our country. I never thought I would see this happen in America.

At first I said “anyone but Trump” for President, but I sadly realize all the Republicans have been enablers of Trump’s atrocious behavior. I can no longer support them either.

ANNIE WATERS

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: What am I to do?

As in 2016, I am and have been in deep conflict for weeks because neither party offers candidates who please me. However, there is one persuad…

Letters

Letter: Vote!

I voted this week. Although I intended to vote by mail, I voted in person at the registrar’s office at the Montgomery County courthouse. Why d…

Letters

Letter: Vote them out

There’s one thing people need to understand concerning Mitch McConnell nominating a replacement for RGB 40 days before the election. McCONNELL…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert