Letter: Not something children should hear

The obscenities flying from the mouths of the band at Go-Fest Saturday night were beyond the pale. I was attending a high school soccer game at an adjoining soccer field with many children around when an obscene version of the Grateful Dead's song "Truckin'" blared across the field. Replace the "Tr" with an "F" and you get the idea. Lyrics included describing anal sex using the most obscene language possible.
This isn't something children need to hear anywhere, especially from a Roanoke City sponsored event. I'm blown away that this was allowed.
STEVEN FEENY
ROANOKE
