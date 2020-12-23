 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Nothing good happens after midnight
0 comments

Letter: Nothing good happens after midnight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Just a quick response to our governor's announcement ordering from midnight to 5 a.m. people are to stay home. I just spoke with my friend in North Carolina and their governor has announced a stay at home order from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., except for those going and coming from work.

Seems like if our governor wanted to help slow the spread of COVID, he would go for a shut down time like North Carolina. How many people are really wandering around after midnight? Also personally I have thought him stopping serving drinks at a bar at 10 p.m. made no sense to me at all. Those "drinkers" just drunk more or stronger drinks until time for last one. Of course none of the new "rules" will matter to those who will not wear masks, and think the COVID is a hoax. Wait until it happens to their families.

There is not a word in our dictionary to describe those people who are putting others in danger. Maybe we can come up with a new word. Be safe, wear a mask, stay home unless you need to go out, cook your own meals, and you can order gifts on line. Let's get our number of cases down in Va.

Melinda Setzer, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Translation matters

Those who speak more than one language understand that translation matters. The syntax of words and phrases within well-formed sentences is cr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert