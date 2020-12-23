Letter: Nothing good happens after midnight

Just a quick response to our governor's announcement ordering from midnight to 5 a.m. people are to stay home. I just spoke with my friend in North Carolina and their governor has announced a stay at home order from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., except for those going and coming from work.

Seems like if our governor wanted to help slow the spread of COVID, he would go for a shut down time like North Carolina. How many people are really wandering around after midnight? Also personally I have thought him stopping serving drinks at a bar at 10 p.m. made no sense to me at all. Those "drinkers" just drunk more or stronger drinks until time for last one. Of course none of the new "rules" will matter to those who will not wear masks, and think the COVID is a hoax. Wait until it happens to their families.

There is not a word in our dictionary to describe those people who are putting others in danger. Maybe we can come up with a new word. Be safe, wear a mask, stay home unless you need to go out, cook your own meals, and you can order gifts on line. Let's get our number of cases down in Va.

Melinda Setzer, Roanoke