Letter: Nothing honorable about Ben Cline

Well, it turns out there is nothing honorable about the Honorable Ben Cline. His most recent support of conspiracy theories, mistruths and lies, as well as his continued blind support of a rogue and dangerously unstable president place him on the list of those elected officials complicit with insurrection and tyranny. Blood is on his hands.

We are outraged and embarrassed. We are shocked, yet sadly we are not surprised. Mr. Cline needs to apologize to his constituents for his actions and his words, and for stoking the flames of hate that we witnessed [Jan. 6] in the District. Mr. Cline needs to resign or be removed from office.