 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Nothing honorable about Ben Cline
1 comment

Letter: Nothing honorable about Ben Cline

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Well, it turns out there is nothing honorable about the Honorable Ben Cline. His most recent support of conspiracy theories, mistruths and lies, as well as his continued blind support of a rogue and dangerously unstable president place him on the list of those elected officials complicit with insurrection and tyranny. Blood is on his hands.

We are outraged and embarrassed. We are shocked, yet sadly we are not surprised. Mr. Cline needs to apologize to his constituents for his actions and his words, and for stoking the flames of hate that we witnessed [Jan. 6] in the District. Mr. Cline needs to resign or be removed from office.

Mr. Cline should be ashamed.

Bob Capito and Bob Clark, Rockbridge Baths

 

1 comment

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Vote no on bank merger

ANOTHER BANK GONE! I was very sorry to hear about the loss of another old bank in the Valley. When I worked at The Bank of Fincastle the board…

Letters

Letter: We must work together

Recently I watched the House vote to impeach President Trump, and I don't understand how anyone, and mostly my representative Morgan Griffith,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert