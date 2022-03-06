Letter: Now is a time for unity, not personal insults undermining the president

My grandmother said, as I am sure many others have said, “if you do not have anything nice to say then do not say anything at all.” Though this is a generalized statement, she specifically meant it when talking about other people, as it is said that when you talk negatively about someone it does not really reflect on that person but on your own insecurities.

I sincerely believe that we live in a country where we are guaranteed the right to express our opinion on our political beliefs as well as our government regarding the way things are run whether it concerns a global pandemic, racial issues, education, etc.

That said, we are now on the precipice of war with Russia in defense of NATO as we use significant sanctions to try and subvert the invasion of an independent Ukraine.

As we experience this in real time, I have to say, agree or disagree with what our administration is doing, it is not the time to sling personal insults at our leaders such I have seen on conservative “news” services and even with sitting members of Congress.

Painting the office of the President of the United States as weak, incompetent, demented, and I have even heard incontinent, is simply a way to show one’s own individual insecurities.

It is not only unhelpful but can easily be construed as propaganda to the point of aiding and abetting the enemy! It is indeed a strong statement that these U.S. celebrities and their monologues are being played repeatedly in Moscow by state run news.

This is a time to unite as country in making a strong statement against Putin and his regime and defend our allies in Europe and stand behind a democratic Ukraine as they fight tyranny and true fascism. You can disagree with how we are doing this without the personal denigration of the president of the United States. This serves to not only make us look bad in the eyes of the world but does not serve our objectives during this substantial crisis.

John W. Schmitt, Moneta