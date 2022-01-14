Letter: Now more than ever, MVP must be stopped

In his Saturday, Jan. 8 article, “Legal fights continue over the Mountain Valley Pipeline,” Laurence Hammack depicts the nearly seven-year fight to defeat MVP as at a critical juncture. Now that Virginia’s State Water Control Board and West Virginia DEP have made clear they will not safeguard clean water from MVP and subsequent polluters, protecting Virginia from MVP rests in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the strength of our judiciary.

Historically, the Fourth Circuit has been on the side of environmental protection and critical of threadbare permits that did little to protect clean water and vulnerable ecosystems from destructive pipelines.

If allowed to proceed, MVP will decimate water quality and the endangered species in this project’s path, which is why upcoming legal challenges are so critical.

The need for this project has been consistently overblown, and we must aggressively insert ourselves in the debate over our energy needs and stop companies like EQT from telling Virginians that pipeline after pipeline is the only way to be energy secure.

Our energy future is clean, and we must continue to fight to keep Virginia from being a sacrifice zone for big corporate polluters like EQT.

Nathaniel Leies,

field organizer,

Virginia League of

Conservation Voters,

Richmond