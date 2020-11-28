Letter: Now we know

Not if, but when this pandemic is eventually over the global sigh of relief will be louder than Krakatoa. Followed by worldwide dancing in the streets.

The crisis has proven platitudes true: We take each other for granted. You don’t know what you got till it’s gone. You never know how much you miss something until it’s not there.

But much more than platitudes have been proven. Many things are missed more than imagined.

We miss a slap on the shoulder. Tom foolery is missing. Sneaking up behind someone and covering their eyes and saying "guess who?" would seem heaven-sent right now.

And "silly" sports. Our favorite team, sometimes just because we like their black and gold uniform, or we like their name: The Pirates. Or because our father liked them. Or we liked that one player they had years ago. Whatever the reason, they are our team and we miss them.

Banter and joking are diminished. Solemn, sad and distant looks in young people is the most disturbing of all. They are too young to know time heals and that this too shall pass. Toddlers in school halls all 6 feet apart and wearing masks. They probably will always have a speck of trauma from the experience.