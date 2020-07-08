Since its inception in 2016, the New River Valley chapter of Virginia Organizing, a statewide grassroots non-partisan organization dedicated to fighting injustice, has worked to address racism and racial disparities in discipline and educational attainment in Montgomery County Public Schools. Beginning in May 2017, we pressed the MCPS School Board to issue a statement affirming its commitment to inclusivity and racial equality in the schools. The statement was passed in February 2018. Last year and this year, we held Education Justice Forums that gave directly affected students and parents an opportunity to voice their concerns and push for change. For the past 13 months, we have been engaged in an effort to get MCPS to update its Memoranda of Understanding with local law enforcement agencies to reflect state guidance and clearer accountability for school resource officers. We are still waiting on signatures and closures for those MOUs.
Statements made at the recent School Board meeting underscore that there is more we need to do. We will continue to fight for justice in MCPS and other school districts within the New River Valley. Recent protests against racism and in support of Black Lives Matter have been powerful and necessary. We invite those involved to join us in the sustained effort to ensure change occurs and to keep our leaders accountable. You can find us at https://www.facebook.com/pg/VirginiaOrganizingNRV/ or can email our chapter organizer Andrae Hash at ahash@virginia-organizing.org for more information.
ELISABETH CHAVES
BRANDY FAULKNER
BLACKSBURG
