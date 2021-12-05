Letter: NRV Sierra Club virtual forum

Several recent articles in The Roanoke Times have highlighted new environmentally friendly infrastructure projects such as a grant to purchase more electric school buses. This new federal funding can help Southwest Virginia in our quest for more sustainable communities.

The New River Valley Sierra Club will host a public virtual forum to examine opportunities for local governments to make sustainable and environmentally friendly improvements in infrastructure. Our panel of guest speakers will represent both local governments and environmental leaders in our area. This is a critical time to make environmentally friendly improvements in our communities!

Visit our Facebook page or website to learn more. Please join in the forum: Green Opportunities for Local Governments on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. https://www.sierraclub.org/virginia/new-river-valley

David Seriff, Blacksburg