Letter: Nuclear deal should not have a waiting period
Letter: Nuclear deal should not have a waiting period

Hopefully President Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea. However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: it imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon--such as enriched uranium--to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site; and so on. (That is why a future President may cancel the deal again.)

Alvin Blake, Salem

 

