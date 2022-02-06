Letter: Nursing home care bill deserves support

The death toll from COVID-19 in nursing homes is shameful. Even before the pandemic, facilities were frequently penalized for problems because of understaffing, poor infection control, inappropriate use of antipsychotic drugs and discharging people too early.

In 2003 my family faced a shortage of nurses and CNAs at a local nursing home to provide proper care for my father. We had to be there constantly checking up and trying to find someone on the floor who could help with his care. With COVID and a shortage of persons willing to work in nursing homes today, I cannot imagine what care folks may or may not be receiving now.

It’s time for Virginia’s nursing homes to be held accountable. Nursing home residents deserve to have quality care, and to have enough people taking care of them to keep them safe. Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, is on the subcommittee that will vote on House Bill 646 on Tuesday.

The bill establishes minimum hourly staffing standards for nursing homes. Virginia is one of only 18 states with no such standards. Staffing levels, such as the number of residents assigned to a single CNA, are left up to the nursing home managers. House Bill 646 establishes minimum hourly staffing requirements for nursing homes, so that nursing home residents across the state are treated with the same standard of care.

That’s why AARP is fighting for HB 646, which would require the following minimum staffing levels:

2.8 hours for nurse aides (CNA) per resident per day.

1.3 hours for registered nurses (RN) and licensed practical nurses (LPN), combined, per resident per day.

0.75 hours for RNs per resident per day.

For a combined total of 4.1 hours of nursing care per resident per day — including RN, LPN, and CNA.

We thank Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, for sponsoring this legislation, and we urge the Virginia General Assembly to pass HB 646 this session, because no nursing home resident should ever have to settle for poor quality care. The time for action is now.

Shannon Abell, Roanoke