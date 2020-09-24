Letter: Nursing home residents need visits with family

The purpose of the long term care facilities shutdown was supposed to decrease the spread of coronavirus among our most vulnerable, but for some reason, even money from the CARES Act does not seem to be helping with infection control and the nursing homes have had problems with adequate staff before Covid. Sadly, the residents of these homes are now suffering from isolation, depression, lack of care, etc. These residents need to have their families let back in and waivers should not be given to any of these homes. We need to know why the elderly and disabled have suffered more than anyone.