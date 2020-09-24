Letter: Nursing home residents need visits with family

I am writing this letter after reading “Outbreak afflicts nursing home” (Sept. 9 news story). This time, six residents have died from COVID-19 at the Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Roanoke.
The purpose of the long term care facilities shutdown was supposed to decrease the spread of coronavirus among our most vulnerable, but for some reason, even money from the CARES Act does not seem to be helping with infection control and the nursing homes have had problems with adequate staff before Covid. Sadly, the residents of these homes are now suffering from isolation, depression, lack of care, etc. These residents need to have their families let back in and waivers should not be given to any of these homes. We need to know why the elderly and disabled have suffered more than anyone.
Open the nursing homes and assisted living facilities back up to their families and anyone who loves them because some people don’t have families. They are an important part of our communities.
I wrote a letter to Senator Creigh Deeds about reopening to families and received a response that the Senate has passed legislation requiring either in-person or virtual visitation with patients. I hope the House will immediately pass a bill agreeing to this, also, without giving these places a waiver.
See the Facebook page Caregivers For Compromise at https://m.facebook.com/groups/404330837179807?tsid=0.9155728284590178&source=result
Care about the elderly and disabled who cannot speak for themselves and do not use hospice unless they are terminal.
MAZIE GREEN
COVINGTON
