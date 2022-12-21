Letter: O, the parking outside is frightful

A Christmas story — completely lacking any traditional Christmas theme, but maybe worthy of a little chuckle from those with a critical sense of humor:

My wife and I headed to downtown Roanoke yesterday to do a little Christmas shopping. Finding no streetside parking, we headed to the Campbell Avenue parking garage.

A new, unfamiliar, automated system had been installed. We were standing next to the new machine, attempting to push anything that might resemble a button to get an entry ticket. Tried inserting a credit card; still no luck. The instructions provided over the speaker system were completely incomprehensible, like a foreign language (maybe it was). I tried numerous times to explain that I now just wanted to get in, turn around, and get back out. I also explained that I could not back out to the street because a car was waiting behind me. After over five minutes, a ticket was produced; how, I do not know. Maybe by the woman behind the worthless instructions was pushing a button somewhere. Anyway, the gate finally opened.

We drove in, up a couple of floors, turned around and drove back to the exit.

No, that's not the end of the story!

Again, we waited for at least five minutes before a blessed soul in a car behind us walked up and helped the guy in the car ahead of us to do whatever was required in order to open the exit gate so he could get out.

Meanwhile we observed others attempting to enter. One managed to back out to the street. Another woman, wildly gesticulating while screaming at the machine, after some time also managed to get the entry gate to open.

Our turn.

The ticket with the barcode was printed on some thin, slick paper that curled up, so while I fumbled to insert the flimsy paper with the barcode into the slot in the machine, I dropped it!

I was too close to the machine, so I could not open the driver-side door. My wife had to get out and crawl under the car in order to retrieve the ticket. The same helpful guy again stepped up, got our ticket, inserted it in the machine and the gate opened. Free at last!

And such ended our downtown Christmas shopping.

Hans Loberg, Salem