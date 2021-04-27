Letter: Obey Christ or men?

I and many other people in this country are extremely concerned as the “Equality” Act passed the House (yea : 224 nay: 206) and is on to the U.S. Senate. In this vote alone, the fate of America’s religious liberty most likely hangs in the balance. For too long, Christians have largely ignored politics in this country, and have neglected to vote in elections. With the passing of the so-called Equality Act, private businesses, schools, churches, and more will be forced to accept transgender and LGBTQ people into their congregations or face severe penalty. The first amendment very clearly states that religious freedom shall not be tread upon:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;”

Could it possibly be more clear? The Bible clearly states that such conduct that LGBTQ’s and others commit is prohibited and sinful — for instance:

And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.”

— Romans 1:27

There are many more places in the Bible, such as Leviticus, that condemn such behavior as well.