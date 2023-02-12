I read with dismay about the local opposition to the proposed solar farm between Elliston and Shawsville (“Proposed Solar Plant Stirring Debate in Elliston,” Feb. 5). The local planning commission should not have caved in to this opposition.

Opponents cited decreased property values, but a study by Duke University using data from CoreLogic, the Energy Information Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau disputes this claim. In fact, the study concluded that property values rose 12% for high-income houses within 3 miles of a solar farm but decreased 1% for low-income houses in North Carolina.

Another objection was that the solar farm would degrade animal habitat. The project would use a sheep herd to control the vegetation. So, I am not sure what animals the opposition is concerned about. Birds, such as the endangered Eastern Meadowlark which nests on the ground, will benefit because no tractors will be used to cut hay which destroys bird nests.

The solar farm will be about 1,500 feet from a historical house, which has been used as an AirBnB. The owners of the house will have economic benefits from the solar farm so approve of the farm. And, the solar farm will not mean that the surrounding area would be converted to industrial uses. That seems to be an unfounded fear.

As a resident of Giles County, I would much rather see a 5-megawatt solar farm than the terrible scars of the Mountain Valley Pipeline construction which transverse our entire county, putting those who live in the vicinity at risk of explosion. In fact, I find solar farms quite beautiful because I know they do not add to our greenhouse gases and offer hope for future generations.

Joan Kark, Pearisburg