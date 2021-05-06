 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Officers should treat everyone fairly
0 comments

Letter: Officers should treat everyone fairly

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Justice has finally been served with guilty verdicts in the Chauvin trial. It is time and has been for decades that all police officers put aside their prejudices, meaning racial, gender and age, and do their jobs while treating everyone fairly.

This goes for all police officers, especially the rookies, even the ones in the Roanoke area.

It's also time that all police departments are required to stop the secrecy behind withholding videos and emails between citizens and all members of any police department.

Yes their jobs are stressful. All jobs are stressful in one way or another.

This goes for everyone: until you have walked in another person's shoes, don't judge because you don't know exactly how any person is feeling or what any person may be dealing with.

Why has this type of behavior been allowed to continue for so many years?

Tina Hendrick, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Two things

I would like to write about two things quickly. California added four lanes of traffic on the I-5 from south Orange County up to the LA county…

Letters

Letter: Full recovery is reality

In light of recent events, and as the community reflects on the tragedy this year, it is important to distinguish mass shootings from mental illness.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert