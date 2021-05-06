Letter: Officers should treat everyone fairly

Justice has finally been served with guilty verdicts in the Chauvin trial. It is time and has been for decades that all police officers put aside their prejudices, meaning racial, gender and age, and do their jobs while treating everyone fairly.

This goes for all police officers, especially the rookies, even the ones in the Roanoke area.

It's also time that all police departments are required to stop the secrecy behind withholding videos and emails between citizens and all members of any police department.

Yes their jobs are stressful. All jobs are stressful in one way or another.

This goes for everyone: until you have walked in another person's shoes, don't judge because you don't know exactly how any person is feeling or what any person may be dealing with.

Why has this type of behavior been allowed to continue for so many years?

Tina Hendrick, Roanoke