Letter: Oh boo hoo

People ask why has the United States failed cosmically in effectively addressing the coronavirus?

It is because we are special.

They said so in school, even. Some of our ancestors had the grit to ditch it all and sail an unknown sea to unknown worlds. Then did what all they did to the peoples here, depending of course on what your elementary school education provided you an understanding of. Perhaps 'grit' steels 'special' humans to do, um, 'difficult' things.

Anyways, regardless, we are SPECIAL, by proclamation and decree. So we should not a one of us have to be put out to deal in any effective way with anything, certainly not something as miniscule as a virus. We 'deserve' to have our desired ways, every comfortable one of them every day, unfettered by any troublesome thing such as reality.