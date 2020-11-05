 Skip to main content
Letter: Oh boo hoo
People ask why has the United States failed cosmically in effectively addressing the coronavirus?

It is because we are special.

They said so in school, even. Some of our ancestors had the grit to ditch it all and sail an unknown sea to unknown worlds. Then did what all they did to the peoples here, depending of course on what your elementary school education provided you an understanding of. Perhaps 'grit' steels 'special' humans to do, um, 'difficult' things.

Anyways, regardless, we are SPECIAL, by proclamation and decree. So we should not a one of us have to be put out to deal in any effective way with anything, certainly not something as miniscule as a virus. We 'deserve' to have our desired ways, every comfortable one of them every day, unfettered by any troublesome thing such as reality.

Waaaayl, as they say in the South. Thing is, Homosapiens, yes even us, are, Biology 101, mammals. Can't escape it. Viruses infect, and kill, mammals. Yes, even the mammals who proclaim themselves 'above all the rest of them.' Any person so special that reality can't touch 'em, waaaayl, be happy: you are a future statistic. As, much more significantly, are YOUR VICTIMS who you willingly infect and kill. At every level of government, and throughout the general population: your personal fellow human victims stand helpless in your (special) path.

Across planet Earth, other peoples got it. Viruses kill humans. We're all humans. DUH. Stop the killer virus. Oh wait, Americans: Special. Can't impinge upon MY rights! Gotta eat out (food can't be had at home in this country), run around, have gatherings, defend our "amendments." Amendments, of course and always, are much more important than survival. Certainly, far and away, much more important than the survival of loved ones, of other fellow Americans. Thinks the reader otherwise?

The new patriotism. Freedom to die. Freedom to kill. What so proudly we hailed. Long stand Amendments!

Reality, ah, she is one sneaky wench.

The virus laughs.

KATHY DAVIEDS

ROANOKE COUNTY

