Letter: Oh, the hypocrisy!

Former president Donald Trump recently said if he is reelected president in 2024, he would consider pardoning the insurrectionists from the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. Let me present him with another scenario:

Let's go back to the 2016 election. Donald Trump won the electoral vote but lost the popular vote. Hillary Clinton claims she won the election because she had the most votes. The American people chose her because more people voted for her than Trump. She claims the election was stolen from her. Hillary tells her supporters that there is going to be a big protest march on Jan. 6 in Washington on the same day Congress meets to ratify the election results. She tells her supporters to be there — it was going to be wild!

On Jan. 6, at the protest gathering in Washington, she states that the election was being stolen from them; the American people had clearly spoken and elected her president. She says if they “didn't fight like hell, they would no longer have a country.” She says “this is not a time for weakness.” She then states they are going to the Capitol and that she would be with them. She then disappears.

Her followers then march down to the Capitol. Along with her regular supporters are members of antifa and Black Lives Matter. The crowd chants “Fight for Hillary” and storms the Capitol with the same results as Trump's supporters.

Would the Republican congressional delegation be so silent and forgiving with this situation? No they would not!

They would be calling for an urgent congressional and Department of Justice investigation. They would want to prosecute all of the participants to the fullest extent of the law.

As for Hillary Cllinton, they would resurrect their old chant of “Lock her up!” Would Trump still want to pardon these mistreated “patriots”?

What a bunch of hypocrites!

George E. Wilson Jr., Roanoke