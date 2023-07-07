I've long said after so many tragic shootings, bombings, massacres and horrific accidents and their subsequent memorials, we are becoming a nation of memorials.

I recently got back from visiting family in Oklahoma. My nephew spent such great time with me in touring all the sights and places of interest. Of course that included the site of the 1995 bombing in Oklahoma City that killed 168 men, woman and children. It was impressive, to say the least, but most chilling and sad as we walked among all the seatlike monuments for each life that was taken.

Then today [June 11], as I'm reading our newspaper, I always enjoy reading the daily article "Today in History," and I thought it kind of ironic that "In 2001, Timothy McVeigh, 33, was executed by injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people."

I walked around all those individual name memorials, often reading the name of all those lost souls. Now ask me to name just one of those individuals and I couldn't tell you, yet the name of Timothy McVeigh will always ring a bell as to who he was and what he did. I'm not quite sure how to word this, but the thought came to my mind that in some morbid way is the memorial itself to the insane mad man that perpetrated this heinous act?

I don't for a second not understand the peace and comfort these memorials mean for all the family, loved ones and friends of those who perished in this horrific act.

E. Duane Howard, Roanoke