This is regarding the article by Luke Weir, "Universities say free speech key to education" (June 13).

As a retired professor from Radford University, I have witnessed The Roanoke Times' preferences for all things Virginia Tech for nearly 40 years. It’s difficult to believe there are any other colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia, as references to them are negligible.

My issue is not what Mr. Weir wrote, it’s that the majority of the front-page article featured Radford University President Bret Danilowicz. He was quoted and mentioned at least seven times, references to Radford University nine times, Tricia Smith and Heather Keith (RU administrators) were both quoted — and then right there front and center The Roanoke Times placed a picture of Virginia Tech’s President Tim Sands (mentioned twice on page seven). Really!

Honestly, a picture of Hollins University President Hinton (mentioned five times) would have been preferred over Sands. But truthfully, how hard is it to get a picture of Radford University’s President Danilowicz? Please do better.

Beverly Zeakes, Radford