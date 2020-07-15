Letter: Once upon a time in America

Once upon a time in America there was a President, Ronald Wilson Reagan, who told the TRUTH most of the time, when he provided Congress with all the information and witnesses they requested during the Iran Contra Investigation. Now Donald Trump spreads misinformation MOST of the time, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, when America NEEDS a President to be truthful and honest with the American people cannot help himself but lie, such is the nature of a pathological liar.
Once upon a time in America there was a Republican Party that stood with the Constitution of the United States, when the late Republican Senator Barry Goldwater told President Richard Nixon he needed to resign for the good of America. Now Nick Freitas says that he stands with Donald Trump and when no Republican has the courage to criticize Trump when he lies in the midst of this pandemic.
Once upon a time in America there was a President and party that brought Americans together, with a President that won with electoral and popular vote landslides, it was truly the UNITED States of America. Now we have a DIVIDED States of America and a President that won a few states narrowly and lost the popular vote and is working to get reelected by DIVIDING America, the Antithesis of President Reagan.
Once upon a time in America there was a MORAL MAJORITY. Now we have a very small Moral MINORITY that still stands for TRUTH, JUSTICE and what used to be the American Way.
Once upon a time in America I voted for a Republican President and Republican members of Congress. Now I am the Chairman of the Constitution Party of Virginia and determined to build another Party of Reagan never again to vote for the Republican Party, the Party of COWARDS. The Constitution Party stands with the Constitution of the United States and the Moral Minority.
JOHN BLOOM
CHAIRMAN CONSTITUTION PARTY OF VIRGINIA
NEWPORT NEWS
