Letter: Once upon a time in America
0 comments

Letter: Once upon a time in America

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Once upon a time in America there was a President, Ronald Wilson Reagan, who told the TRUTH most of the time, when he provided Congress with all the information and witnesses they requested during the Iran Contra Investigation. Now Donald Trump spreads misinformation MOST of the time, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, when America NEEDS a President to be truthful and honest with the American people cannot help himself but lie, such is the nature of a pathological liar.

Once upon a time in America there was a Republican Party that stood with the Constitution of the United States, when the late Republican Senator Barry Goldwater told President Richard Nixon he needed to resign for the good of America. Now Nick Freitas says that he stands with Donald Trump and when no Republican has the courage to criticize Trump when he lies in the midst of this pandemic.

Once upon a time in America there was a President and party that brought Americans together, with a President that won with electoral and popular vote landslides, it was truly the UNITED States of America. Now we have a DIVIDED States of America and a President that won a few states narrowly and lost the popular vote and is working to get reelected by DIVIDING America, the Antithesis of President Reagan.

Once upon a time in America there was a MORAL MAJORITY. Now we have a very small Moral MINORITY that still stands for TRUTH, JUSTICE and what used to be the American Way.

Once upon a time in America I voted for a Republican President and Republican members of Congress. Now I am the Chairman of the Constitution Party of Virginia and determined to build another Party of Reagan never again to vote for the Republican Party, the Party of COWARDS. The Constitution Party stands with the Constitution of the United States and the Moral Minority.

JOHN BLOOM

CHAIRMAN CONSTITUTION PARTY OF VIRGINIA

NEWPORT NEWS

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Mask wearing

This is in response to the Dave Noller July 7 letter about mask wearing in Blacksburg local stores.

Letters

Letter: There is no debate

Thank you for your coverage of the recent Montgomery County School Board meeting. I want to explain something to Jamie Bond and all the other …

Letters

Letter: IQ test

I walk my dog virtually every day along a stretch of Deyerle Road between Mudlick Road and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke City. The posted speed li…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News