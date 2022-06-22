Letter: One day they'll make movies about this stuff

"Worst political offense against the constitution by a president in the history of our nation." Sounds like a line from movie trailer, doesn't it? But even worse — it's true.
In the winter of 2020-2021, American democracy almost ended. And the ugly, treasonous truth is Trump and his minions in the GOP at both the federal and state level really did attempt a coup against the United States of America. That came to a head but did not end on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Jan. 6 insurrection was just part of the coup, just one piece of the whole "big lie." The wild claims of massive election fraud and a stolen election were just cover for an attempted takeover of the federal government by the sitting president, Donald J. Trump.
This is the real "big lie." It's a long convoluted story, with many plots and subplots, with heroes and villains. They are going make movies about this stuff!
It's a big multi-faceted and complicated tale. It's hard to believe that it could happen here in America. It began before the 2020 election and is still going on.
This is a quote by one of the members of the Jan. 6 select committee: "We now have evidence to support the story of the worst presidential political offense against the Union in American history."
Watch and you'll see history being made.
Henry Bean, Salem