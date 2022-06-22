Letter: One day we'll have to clean up the ruins of MVP

Did you realize you’re financially supporting orphans?

According to the Interior Department your taxes are paying $33 million to clean up 277 “orphaned” or abandoned oil and gas wells on public land. Federal permits allowed private companies to pump out the financial value, then many went bankrupt; meanwhile the wells leaked into our water and air. Mitigating the harm from orphaned oil and gas infrastructure on public and private land will cost citizens $4.7 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The wells spewing methane gas are a major contributor to respiratory illness; they contaminate groundwater and hasten climate change.

Are you aware that the government also permitted a massive gas project through our area that will eventually (if not already) be abandoned? The Mountain Valley Pipeline project is the poster child for a methane disaster. A loose consortium of greedy fracked-gas drillers convinced the government to let them build a 300-mile pipeline across some of the most rugged terrain in America. They intend to rake in billions by pushing gas under high pressure halfway across our state. Leakage from the pipeline, the welds, the compressor stations and the wells is inevitable.

But what of the 20- or 30-year outlook? MVP is a shell game of companies, many already in horrible financial condition. Fracked-gas wells deplete rapidly. Ten years from now, as gas demand continues to fall, will the pipeline remain viable? Will MVP have made their money, file bankruptcy and walk away? After shutdown the pipeline will remain in the ground coated with dangerous contaminants. Eventually the steep slopes will erode. Sink holes will open, road and stream crossings deteriorate. Can you guess who will have to deal with the mess left behind?

From a citizen’s perspective MVP was a mistake from day one. The value of the gas can’t possibly compare to the long-term destruction it will cause. We’re allowing MVP to privatize the profits while we socialize the costs. How much are citizens going to pay to clean up this dangerous boondoggle when MVP becomes an orphan? Let’s shut it down now. Find more information at POWHR.org.

David Seriff, Blacksburg