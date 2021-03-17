 Skip to main content
Letter: One year
Letter: One year

In the one year after the Senate Republicans acquitted former President Trump in his first impeachment, look what happened.

Pandemic, ignoring it, lying to America about it, multitudes of deaths, saying he would only NOT win if the election were corrupt, multitudes of lies, multitudes of attempts to corrupt the outcome of the election, continuing stoking of division among the American people, White House and other super-spreader events, refusal to acknowledge the deadly seriousness of the pandemic, more deaths, prompting of unusual election legal challenges, other attempts to change state results, continued creation and fanning of animosity among Americans, “stand back, stand by”, the White House prop/set speech to lead the mal-informed to take violent, destructive action. Destructive to those doing their jobs, to the will of American voters, to America, and to our foundational democracy.

One year.

If Senate “Republicans” let him off the hook (and let him skate) again, to what depths will the malevolence spiral down in the next year? In the next years?

America is better than this.

Jerry Guzi, Roanoke

 

