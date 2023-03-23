Make online safety a required class

I am a retired federal agent who is presently a cybersecurity and scams/fraud subject matter expert. I write this letter to express my deep concern for the online safety and security of our younger folks, and to propose a simple course of action to help address this issue.

Every single day I see young folks getting painfully scammed, defrauded and blackmailed during the course of their online activities. The most painful incidents I observe are those of high school-age kids who have been snookered into sending sexually explicit photos/videos of themselves to people who wind up blackmailing them. Failure to pay the monetary extortion demand results in threats to send those explicit images to the victim’s friends and family — and quite frequently that’s exactly what these blackmailers do.

Furthermore, it’s not just high school kids who get “burned.” I regularly see college kids losing substantial amounts of money to fake job, fake apartment rental and fake cryptocurrency investment scams. The fraud loss to a student can include an entire semester’s tuition, or worse.

Our schools may be teaching young folks that Pi equals 3.1419, but they are not teaching our young folks critical life skills at the structured, formal education level. This failure needs to be addressed — and addressed by action, not endless committees and focus groups.

Educating our young folks on online security and safety, during this age of the wild, wild west of the internet, should be an essential component of our local K-12 education system. Presently, it does not appear to be.

Rudy Friederich, Roanoke

Staff are at heart of higher learning

I write as a retired member of the administration and faculty at Virginia Tech and the College of William and Mary, and also at a private institution in Colorado, the University of Denver.

In doing so I first thank the author of “Goalkeeping at the Ivory Tower,” George Will, which appeared in the Roanoke Times on Jan. 24, 2023. He is a well-known and syndicated professional.

My experience over four decades in post-secondary education recognizes history from Thomas Jefferson who was a founder of the University of Virginia and the origins of private higher education at Georgetown University and George Washington University in our nation’s capital.

The late Elie Wiesel, a Romanian-born American writer and professor and political activist, spent a lifetime teaching the importance of mutual respect and understanding. I learned from many mentors in my career to listen to them and draw carefully from their views and exercise of the American Constitution to speak with honesty and integrity. The faculty whose advice I sought did so with passion and reverence.

The College of William and Mary is the second oldest institution of higher education in our nation and in my tenure there I learned to study its origin and listen carefully as I offered my insight from its origin and also the oldest private institution of higher learning, Harvard.

Faculty in my view do not “escape politics” and remain at the very heart and origin of American higher education. I was fortunate to serve to the best of my ability.

Thomas G. Goodale,

Lexington

Let’s enforce the gun laws we already have

Here is a news flash for all the folks who want more gun laws to fight our crime problem: The laws are already in the books! The problem is that people are so paranoid about violating the Privacy Act.

Please don’t get me wrong. The Privacy Act was established in 1974 for good reasons, but over the years it has been allowed to grow into a monster that greatly interferes with police and security personnel in the performance of their duties.

Since the Privacy Act is a federal law, why can’t Congress form a committee to study and perhaps modify the Act in order to better enable our police to enforce the law?

We don’t need to tie up Congress and the state legislatures by having them enact more laws. What is needed is to enforce the laws already on the books.

Dana Jackson, Fairlawn

A Senate page honors Edwards

Recently I read in The Roanoke Times that Sen. John Edwards is retiring from the Virginia Senate. Earlier in March, I was with him in the Capitol in Richmond. This legislative session, I was lucky to work for Sen. Edwards as a Senate Page. The Senate Page program allows around 35 kids from all over Virginia, who are 13 and 14 years old, to spend seven weeks living in Richmond to help do jobs for the senators.

I interacted with Sen. Edwards many times while I was at the Capitol. One week, I was on recycle duty, picking up the recycling from offices around the Capitol and I spent some time in Sen. Edward’s office. We talked about Roanoke, the Senate vs. House basketball game that was going to happen, and Valentine’s Day special treats (Sen. Edwards gave all of the Pages Chex Mix for the occasion).

Sen. Edwards served 28 years in the Senate. That’s amazing. During the session, I learned that passing the budget is something that people talk about a lot and spend a lot of time on (and the final bill is really long and kind of boring); that crossover, when the bills from the Senate go the House and the House bills come to the Senate, is very hectic; and that the senators seem like good friends (there are only 40 of them). It was a whirlwind — and I was only there for seven weeks!

I don’t know if I’ll ever go into politics, but I’m glad we had Sen. Edwards doing so much for Roanoke for so long.

Maxwell Weiss,

Roanoke