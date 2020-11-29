Letter: Only God has right to take life

Regina Norman made some interesting points ("Abortion should always be an option," Nov. 15 letter), but I wonder what the Lord would say to her when she meets Him face to face, which we all must do someday. It is God who gives life and He alone has the right to take it.
Oh, I know you question "what about lives taken in war?" I think God looks differently at lives taken when defending the freedoms He has given us. There are times in the Bible that He instructed the Israelites to destroy everything of the enemy including animals and possessions.
Galen H. Saunders, Roanoke
