 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Only God has right to take life
0 comments

Letter: Only God has right to take life

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regina Norman made some interesting points ("Abortion should always be an option," Nov. 15 letter), but I wonder what the Lord would say to her when she meets Him face to face, which we all must do someday. It is God who gives life and He alone has the right to take it.

Oh, I know you question "what about lives taken in war?" I think God looks differently at lives taken when defending the freedoms He has given us. There are times in the Bible that He instructed the Israelites to destroy everything of the enemy including animals and possessions.

Galen H. Saunders, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Voters screwed up

Looks like the voters have screwed up again! You voted for the second worse liar in the nation's history. Remember your actions have severe re…

Letters

Letter: "Get over it!"

Lindsey Graham recently said, “...Republicans will never get in office again...” This has been said before. Republicans don’t seem to understa…

Letters

Letter: Dial M for ...

For several years I’ve been entertained by the attempts of news agencies, pundits, career politicians and American citizens in general to avoi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert