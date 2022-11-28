Letter: Op-ed writer must have missed the news

Dirk Padgett’s whining op-ed from Nov. 10 ("Morgan Griffith is perfect for Southwest Virginia") was largely premised on the comment about the “ridiculous and fabricated story about 'Russian collusion' which was allegedly executed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to subvert our democracy? Were you offended by the millions of dollars which were spent investigating a lie?”

Perhaps Dirk was too caught up supporting MAGA election deniers and missed this bit of news this week. From NPR:

“Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years.

"'Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,' Prigozhin boasted in remarks posted on social media.”

We all know who the real patriots who support democracy are. Hint: they don’t wear red dunce caps. And they don’t vote for Morgan Griffith.

Mark Schleupner, Roanoke