Letter: Open all DMV's

I recently sold my vehicle to a relative. They took the title, etc. to the local DMV to register the vehicle and obtain plates. They were told they needed an appointment. The next available appointment was a few weeks later. They told the clerk they needed transportation and she said she couldn't do anything about that.

He was standing in front of her with only a thin piece of glass separating them and she wouldn't help. It turns out that all DMV offices are appointment only for registering vehicles. One guess where this brain dead idea originated? Our governor! I have said before that he has tested positive for stupid, and this is proof positive.

The Christiansburg DMV office has several customer stations so why not place five clerks (socially distanced of course) at the counter. Let five customers in to conduct business (while wearing masks) and when one leaves, allow the next one in to conduct their business. I have a favorite saying and that is "You can't fix stupid." So with decisions like appointments weeks out to register a vehicle you need to get to work, the governor has proven once again that he is beyond stupid. Open up the DMV's!

WAYNE AKERS

CHRISTIANSBURG