Letter: Open letter to Congressman Griffith

On July 23, you wrote about efforts to increase the ranks of those vaccinated against COVID, “I do not approve of government policy that involves invading Americans’ personal information. Their vaccination status is none of the government’s business. This is a personal medical decision.”

I wish this was just a silly statement by an uninformed citizen. An elected official or ordinary citizen spreading a terrible disease is not a medical decision, it should be a crime.

If one doesn’t want to be told about the dangers of say a cancer, a sick gall bladder, a mental illness, that’s one thing, a communicable disease is another. You can give that to others.

Besides, providing information and asking someone to get a vaccination isn’t an invasion of privacy any more than Girl Scouts selling tickets door to door, your own political pollsters/campaign workers intruding, Mormons or Baptists knocking to save your soul, census workers, vacuum-cleaner salesmen.

What a horrible shame that people from your party right here in the most advanced country in history have reverted to the “witch-dunking” attitudes of the 1600s.

You have sunken to yet a lower level of power worship.