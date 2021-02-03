Letter: Open letter to Donald Trump
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brown shirts in Germany, black shirts in Italy, and red hats in America share a common thread of fascism replete with strong-man leaders, bark…
I feel it's sad when we as American citizens now have to ask permission to go somewhere. The majority of the population is appalled at what ha…
Susan Olivier’s letter, "Shame on you, Morgan Griffith" (Jan. 3) said it very well. Morgan Griffith should be ashamed, but he won’t be. He has…
To Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith - SHAME on you.
To Rep. Morgan Griffith,
Morgan Griffith -- our US "Representative" in the 9th Congressional District of Virginia -- failed us. Again.
Our two regional representatives from the U.S. Congress tried to justify their opposition to certifying the will of the people in our recent p…
An open letter to Gov. Ralph Northam and our Virginia legislators:
In many ways, the Covid-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for social and economic trends that have been going on for years only to be accele…
Trump is no sleeping dog and a comparison is an insult to canines. Trump has sought recognition for more than 30 years to be accepted on the R…