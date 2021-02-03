 Skip to main content
Letter: Open letter to Donald Trump
Letter: Open letter to Donald Trump

Dear Donnie,

I am writing to congratulate you for what you did on Jan. 6.

By inviting all of your hoodlum friends to Washington to invade and desecrate the Capitol, you awakened many of your Republican cronies who have been sound asleep for the past four years.

Arlean Lambert, Blacksburg

 

