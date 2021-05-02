Letter: Open letter to Rep. Griffith

I read with interest your explanation for your support of Donald Trump's efforts to usurp the recent election.

The election which has been characterized by many Republican and Democratic election officials as the most secure and fair election in our history. It was the election with the largest voter participation in our history, another important measure of the quality of the electoral process.

Your objection to the election and explanation of your participation in the effort to usurp it focused only on states where your candidate lost. That makes your motive less than the "true to the constitution" claim you are making, though you allude there might be such “electoral flaws” in Republican won states.

Your claim is that in the face of the pandemic, the actions of state election officials to change the detailed conduct of the election by permitting mail in ballots for anyone, the use of drop boxes, and the permitting of early voting among other electoral processes constitute violations of the Constitution when not directly identified by state legislative actions.