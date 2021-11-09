Letter: Operation Christmas Child open to donations Nov. 15-22

During the week of Nov. 15-22, Operation Christmas Child will open more than 4,000 locations nationwide to collect shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project including eight locations covering Western Virginia. The drop off locations include: Covington Bible Church (Covington), Craig Valley Baptist Church (New Castle), Mill Creek Baptist Church (Fincastle), Bonsack Baptist Church (Roanoke), Salem Baptist Church (Salem), Lynn Haven Baptist Church (Vinton), Garden City Church of the Nazarene (Roanoke) and for the first time, New Hope Christian Church, 4229 Welcome Valley Road S.E., in Roanoke.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled by donors with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions. Individuals, families, and groups transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts which Operation Christmas Child then delivers across the globe to children in need as tangible expressions of God’s love. Last year, more than 10,000 shoebox gifts were collected in our area and many of the shoeboxes went to bless children in Uganda, where 48 percent of the population is age 14 or younger.