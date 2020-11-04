Letter: Opinion page was enjoyed

For the first time in years, I enjoyed the two articles on the Opinion page of The Roanoke Times on August 20 written by Lucas Thornton and John Long.
Lucas Thornton's article ("A missed opportunity") involved the Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals voting against the Greater Roanoke Transit Company's application to allow a special use permit for a new transit facility in the 300 block of Salem Avenue. Mr. Lucas was right on with his commentary. I have to laugh every time I read in The Roanoke Times about downtown being historical. Everything historical in downtown Roanoke was torn down years ago. Does anyone remember the American Theatre? I still say the logo for Roanoke should be: "Not in my backyard." I run across that feeling about Roanoke every once in awhile. Does anyone remember the historical Norfolk and Western Railway. It put Roanoke on the map. Where is the Norfolk and Western Railway today? Ever since I can remember until I was 20 years old, I rode the bus to work and to downtown Roanoke. The bus came in handy sometime when my car wouldn't get me to work. I'm 80 years old now and have no desire to go to downtown Roanoke. A few years ago, my high school class reunion was at Center in the Square. I parked over on Shenandoah Avenue near Hotel Roanoke and never saw a person when I walked to my car after the party was over. I believe I'd trust the people who hang around the bus station more than I would those who hang around the downtown restaurants.
John Long's heart warming article ("A million little stories. Here's one.") was about how his parents met 75 years ago in Washington, D.C., right after the War. My hobby is genealogy and I love stories like this one. I like knowing how a husband and wife meet. Looking forward to your next article, Mr. Long. By the way, waiting for the next bus started this story!
Calvin Weddle, Roanoke
